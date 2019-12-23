Marner scores twice in wild rally, Leafs top Canes 8-6

Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6. Marner scored at 11:01 and assisted on Tyson Barrie's game-tying goal at 11:54. A Carolina timeout didn't stop the momentum as Marner scored 6 seconds later to put Toronto ahead for good.

Pierre Engvall sealed the victory with an empty-netter. Marner had three assists and a game-high five points. Jason Spezza, William Nylander, Auston Matthews and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won five straight.