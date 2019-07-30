Marcus Lattimore leads the latest class for the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Columbia, SC--Marcus Lattimore was a fan favorite and an all time great for South Carolina. While his pro playing days were few, he's still regarded in a high light. Tuesday, another honor as he's one of nine that's being inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

During his time in Columbia, Lattimore racked up 2600 plus yards and scored 38 touchdowns. Consider his career was marred by injury, those numbers are pretty dang impressive as he's fourth on the all time rushing list.

Now a days, the 27 year old is back with the Gamecocks, part of their beyond football program teaching the guys life skills.

Another football star, Rashad Faison and swimming great, Gary Binfield is among the others to be honored.

