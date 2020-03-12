March Madness: Conferences scrap tourneys; NCAAs in doubt

The major conferences in college sports have canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, putting the celebrated NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Power 5 conferences are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. Within minutes of each other, they announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played.

All were preparing to play games in large arenas, but with few people in the buildings. Following the NCAA's lead on Wednesday, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be played with limited fan access. By Thursday, a day after the NBA suspended its season, the men's Division I conferences decided to shut things down.