Manning to again start for the Giants

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J--.Eli Manning will get another start at quarterback for the New York Giants with Daniel Jones still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur says that the veteran Manning will start on Sunday at home against Miami. Manning returned last Monday night in an overtime loss at Philadelphia, performing well in the first half with two touchdown passes before struggling the rest of the way.

Jones replaced Manning as the starter in the third week of the season. But the sixth pick overall in this year's draft was hurt in a loss to Green Bay on Dec. 1.