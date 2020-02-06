Manfred says Mets sale from Wilpons to Cohen is off

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the New York Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen. The Mets said Dec. 4 that the contemplated deal between Sterling Partners ande Cohen would allow 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years.

Cohen bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million. The deal under discussion would have seen him acquire an 80% controlling share in a transaction valuing the team at $2.6 billion.