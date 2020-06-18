Advertisement

Manfred, Clark reach framework: 60 games, full prorated pay

(WITN)
By Ronald Blum (AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark reached a framework that could lead to an agreement that would start the pandemic-delayed season on July 19 or July 20. Manfred flew to Clark and worked out the framework at a Scottsdale hotel.

Each team would play 60 games, and players would get full prorated pay, about 37% of their salary. The wild-card round would expand from two games to eight best-of-three series this year. The designated hitter would be used in all games for the first time.

