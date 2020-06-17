Major leaguers commit $1 million to support minor leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league players have committed $1 million to support minor leaguers whose leagues appear unlikely to start this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Major League Baseball Players Trust, a not-for-profit affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association, made the announcement. MLB and the union are trying to reach an agreement to start the big league season in empty ballparks but minor leagues don’t have large broadcast contracts and have not announced any plans to take the field.