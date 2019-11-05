Major changes coming to the area, part of the GHSA reclassification

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Augusta, Ga-It's been four years since the GHSAS has gone through a major realignment based on school enrollment, and boy how things have changed.

Some of the notable changes. Grovetown is now our largest school and will be in 6A with Evans and Lakeside.

Greenbrier drops down a class. Now they could move up by after talking with their athletic director, they could just stay in 5Aa.

Big changes in 4A with ARC and Burke County the only schools there and could be in for some long road trips.

The other big change is in 3A where Thomson and Cross Creek drop down and Westside moves up. The Patriots are the smallest 3A school in the state

And the 2A and 1A schools pretty much remain the same. Now nothing is etched in stone, and schools can appeal and even decide to play up a class. We'll see what happens.

School Reclassification Count

6A

Grovetown 2096

Evans 1931

Lakeside 1889

5A

Greenbrier 1639

4A

ARC 1320

Burke County 1269

3A

Cross Creek 1187

Harlem 1120

Hephzibah 1119

Thomson 1010

Westside 941

2A

Butler 849

Laney 776

Swainsboro 732

Glenn Hills 706

Josey 585

Screven County 567

1A Public

Davidson 447

Washington Wilkes 375

ECI 404

Johnson (Augusta) 335

Lincoln County 317

Jenkins County 284

Warren County 159

Glascock County 158

1A Private

Aquinas 384

