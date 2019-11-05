Major changes coming to the area, part of the GHSA reclassification

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
Augusta, Ga-It's been four years since the GHSAS has gone through a major realignment based on school enrollment, and boy how things have changed.
Some of the notable changes. Grovetown is now our largest school and will be in 6A with Evans and Lakeside.
Greenbrier drops down a class. Now they could move up by after talking with their athletic director, they could just stay in 5Aa.
Big changes in 4A with ARC and Burke County the only schools there and could be in for some long road trips.
The other big change is in 3A where Thomson and Cross Creek drop down and Westside moves up. The Patriots are the smallest 3A school in the state
And the 2A and 1A schools pretty much remain the same. Now nothing is etched in stone, and schools can appeal and even decide to play up a class. We'll see what happens.
School Reclassification Count
6A
Grovetown 2096
Evans 1931
Lakeside 1889
5A
Greenbrier 1639
4A
ARC 1320
Burke County 1269
3A
Cross Creek 1187
Harlem 1120
Hephzibah 1119
Thomson 1010
Westside 941
2A
Butler 849
Laney 776
Swainsboro 732
Glenn Hills 706
Josey 585
Screven County 567
1A Public
Davidson 447
Washington Wilkes 375
ECI 404
Johnson (Augusta) 335
Lincoln County 317
Jenkins County 284
Warren County 159
Glascock County 158
1A Private
Aquinas 384
