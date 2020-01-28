Mack, Clemson rally past Syracuse for 71-70 victory

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Clemson, SC--Tevin Mack had a carer-high 32 points and Clyde Trapp hit a go-ahead driving layup with 2.5 seconds left as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Syracuse 71-70 on Tuesday night.

Mack is a grad transfer who played at Texas and Alabama before joining the Tigers this year. He had 23 points in the second half during the comeback for Clemson. Mack also had a game-best 10 rebounds as the Tigers ended Syracuse's five-game win streak. Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes had 22 points each for the Orange.