MLB, union agree to testing for opioids after Skaggs' death

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine. But only players who don't cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline. Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players' association.

Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs last summer. A medical examiner said Skaggs choked on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body. Testing until now had been limited to performance-enhancing substances and banned stimulants.