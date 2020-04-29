MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Undated--Several Major League Baseball teams have announced ticket refund policies for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak. The Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox are offering a bonus credit to fans who want to apply what they've already paid to future games.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic. A revised schedule has not been announced. MLB is exploring many options to play this year if it’s deemed safe.