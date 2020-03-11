MLB prefers teams flip sites if virus shuts parks

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the deliberations tells The Associated Press that if Major League Baseball is unable to play in front of fans at a team's home ballpark because of the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's first preference likely would be to shift games to the visiting team's stadium if possible.

MLB anticipates government officials will decide whether it is safe to play in front of fans in each city. MLB would make determinations at the point when a ballpark has been ruled out. Baseball's preference is to play in front of fans and not in empty stadiums. Opening day is March 26.