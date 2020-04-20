MLB players say pay shouldn't be cut if empty ballparks

Monday, April 20, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players are upset over the prospect teams may seek additional pay cuts if games are played in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their anger was stoked last week when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was told by Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon that the players' union would have to agree to lower salaries if games are held without fans. A deal on March 26 states the sides “will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or at appropriate substitute neutral sites.”