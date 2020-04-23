MLB, minors term talks constructive, stop sniping for now

Thursday, April 23, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The tone of talks for a new agreement governing the relationship between baseball’s major and minor leagues took a positive turn when the bickering sides met electronically for about an hour and later issued a joint statement that termed the session “constructive.”

Negotiators for the governing body of the minor leagues asked questions during Wednesday’s session about what the administrative structure would be if Major League Baseball takes over their operation next year. The sides did not address MLB’s controversial proposal to cut the minimum total of affiliated minor league teams to 120.