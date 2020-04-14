MLB cuts senior staff pay by 35%, pays all staff through May

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is cutting the salary of senior staff by an average of 35% for this year and is guaranteeing paychecks to its full-time employees of its central office through May.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum to staff, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. Manfred also said the commissioner’s office will make all planned distributions to teams through May. MLB’s season was to have started March 26 but remains on hold due to the new coronavirus.