MLB can cut pay, lay off managers, coaches starting May 1

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts. Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams.

The layoffs and paycuts can start May 1. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. Several teams have said they will pay their employees through May. UECs must be signed by all managers, coaches, trainers and salaried scouts, and some teams include additional baseball operations staff.