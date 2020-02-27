MLB appoints 1st black umpire crew chief

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has appointed its first African American umpire crew chief, promoting Kerwin Danley to the position this week.

The 58-year-old Danley has worked two World Series and been on the field for 10 other postseason rounds, including the AL Championship Series last year.

He’s also been chosen to call two All-Star Games. Danley called his first game in the majors in 1992 as a minor league fill-in and was hired to the MLB staff in 1998.

Crew chiefs Jeff Kellogg, Dana DeMuth, Gary Cederstrom and Mike Everitt have retired. Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds were promoted to crew chiefs.