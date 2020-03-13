MLB allows players to leave after canceling spring training

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball is allowing players to go home a day after canceling spring training and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told they could remain at spring training, report to the team's home city or go to their own home.

New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain at spring training camp in Tampa, Florida.