Lynn: Kaepernick fits Chargers style but no workouts planned

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers could explore bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout depending on what happens during the preseason, but right now nothing is scheduled. Coach Anthony Lynn says Kaepernick is on the team’s workout list because he fits the style the Chargers are looking for. Lynn added that he hasn’t spoken to Kaepernick. Los Angeles was 5-11 last season and has moved on at quarterback after 14 seasons with Philip Rivers under center.