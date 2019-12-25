Lynch's return provides a spark for Seahawks locker room

Marshawn Lynch last played a game for the Seattle Seahawks in January 2016. But Lynch was back on Seattle's practice field on Tuesday. He return after nearly four years was a spark for a team still reeling from last week's 27-13 loss to Arizona.

The Seahawks lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries against the Cardinals. The need at running back was so great that Lynch and Robert Turbin were both signed. The question is how much Lynch can provide when Seattle faces San Francisco for the NFC West title.