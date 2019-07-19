Lowry leads, Woods misses the cut at the British Open

Friday, July 19, 2019

Portrush, Northern Ireland--Shane Lowry of Ireland goes into the weekend with a share of the lead at the British Open.

Lowry opened with three straight birdies and became the first player to reach double figures under par when he holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole as the roar from the gallery pierced the heavy air and rain.

But he dropped a shot on the 14th, and a bogey on the 18th hole gave him another 67. He was 8-under 134 and tied with J.B. Holmes.

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa also was at 8 under until he couldn't find his tee shot in the high grass right of the 17th fairway and had to go back to the tee to play his third shot. He made double bogey.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy was pecking away at his long odds of making the cut. McIlroy was 3 under for the round through 10 holes, but still at least three shots away from making it to the weekend.

Tiger Woods is headed home early from the British Open.

Woods began the back nine at Royal Portrush with two birdies and had a chance to post a good score at 3 under through 11 holes. But that was his last birdie, and he closed with two straight bogeys for 1-under 70.

He was at 6 over, virtually certain to miss the cut for the second time this year in a major in a season that began with him winning the Masters for the fifth time.

Woods was slowed by the par 5s, which he played in 1 over for the round and 2 over for the week.

