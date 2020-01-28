Lowry leads Raptors past Hawks for eighth straight win

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Toronto, Canada--Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 11 assists while becoming Toronto's career assist leader and the Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 for their season-best eighth straight win. Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 24 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 as the Raptors won their 10th in a row over Atlanta.

Toronto never trailed and led by as many as 28. Toronto center Marc Gasol scored 10 points but was unable to return after leaving early in the third because of a sore left hamstring. Gasol missed 12 games because of a strained left hamstring between Dec. 18 and Jan. 12.