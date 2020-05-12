Lovasea Carroll: The next great Georgia RB?

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Warrenton, GA--Georgia has long been known as Running Back U. It won't be long now and Warren County's Lovasea Carroll will look to carry that baton and the pigskin, for the Dawgs.

It was just about a month ago when Carroll said he's Athens bound. The rising senior, who's now at IMG Academy, wanted to get the decision over with.

"With all the stuff going on, I just wanted to get it out of the way so when things go back, it won't be like fast, like everybody pushing me like, when you going to commit? So I just got it out of the way." said Lovasea Carroll

Breakaway speed and size, Carroll is the complete package. He needed to be challenged more, thus leaving Warren County, for IMG.

"It wasn't like it was scary, it was just the fact that like, you're leaving everything behind and then going to a new environment, so I would say yeah, it was a little scary at first." said Carroll

The choice wasn't just his own.

"My mom told me like, take the opportunity, like, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It can prepare you for college and you play at the highest level of high school football" added Carroll

Carroll knows at IMG, it'll be like college where if you relax, someone will pass you by.

"I mean, high competition, high competition everyday. You have to bring your A game every day because your spot can be gone any time, any second." said Carroll

