Longtime Atlanta Falcons DE John Zook dies at age 72

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Zook has died at age 72. He teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end in the 1970s.

Zook died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer. Initially a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades.

He was with the Falcons from 1969-75, lining up on the right while Humphrey held down the left side. Zook made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 1973, joining Humphrey in the all-star game.