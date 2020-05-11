Long wait for Tokyo 2020 Olympic souvenir market to pick up

Monday, May 11, 2020

TOKYO (AP) — Official Tokyo Olympic souvenir shops are drawing few customers these days. The pandemic and the fact the Olympics have been postponed for a year wiped out almost all business. It's a worrying situation for local organizers who hope to generate $100 million from the sale of official products.

The uncertainty of the postponed games actually taking place in a year has also dampened sales. Even if the Olympics take place, it may be without fans. There are about 90 stores open across Japan selling 5,500 products. They sell the usual merchandise like t-shirts and caps that carry the Olympic logo. There are also Olympic chopsticks for sale. Merchandise is also sold online.