Local sports scores on Tuesday, September 17th

Updated: Tue 9:54 PM, Sep 17, 2019

Tuesday, September 17th
College volleyball
Augusta 3 Belmont Abbey 1

High school volleyball
South Aiken 3 Brookland Cayce 0
Fox Creek 3 Ninety Six 0

Softball
Harlem 13 Westside 0
Harlem 17 Josey 0
Greenbrier 6 Heritage 1
Greenbrier 14 Heritage 5
Evans 3 Grovetown 0

 