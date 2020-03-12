Local high schools stopping athletic events

AUGUSTA, GA -- High school sports in Georgia are in the early stages of suspending their seasons to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The GHSA stated that they have no control over the regular season, but have suggested schools suspend athletic activities until March 27th.

“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,“ said Dr. Robin Hines, Executive Director of the GHSA. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”

The Columbia County Board of Education has mandated all athletic contests, matches, and meets suspended until March 27th beginning Thursday.

Richmond County will hold a meeting Friday morning to follow or ignore the GHSA's reccomendation. Cross Creek is also already planning to suspend athletics.

We have reached out to the Georgia Independent School Association, but have not heard back yet.

The South Carolina Independent School Association has also suspended athletics from March 15th until April 3rd.

The executive board of the South Carolina High School League held a conference call at 4:00pm Thursday. The League has not decided to suspend athletics yet, but will have another conference call with superintendents on Monday. That meeting will likely determine the future of athletics for SCHSL member schools.

