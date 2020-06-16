Little League back in the CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- Little League is back in the CSRA. North Augusta's Department of Parks and Recreation had been building toward getting the program back for a number of months. After starting practices in early June, Monday marked the first games of the Little League season, albeit on a smaller scale.

(MGN)

"The program will be not as large as it would've been in the spring, but it will be a program with baseball, softball, and soccer," said Parks and Recreation director Rick Meyer.

Like most sports leagues making their returns, it was a months-long process for Meyer and the rest of the department to get something going.

"We've fought hard to keep that and it's been tough. Because people have sat there and waited for so long with when can you do it? And we finally got cleared to start practice."

North Augusta's league isn't the only one playing either. The Martinez-Evans Little League began playing games at the start of June. Masters City Little League has begun practices as well. Their website has not released a schedule yet.

The next step in North Augusta is travel games, which the program will be cleared to do on June 20th.

