Little League World Series canceled for first time

Thursday, April 30, 2020

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — This year’s Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League President Stephen Keener says it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel. The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before. But Keener said there was reason for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on restrictions in states and localities. The annual major league game held during the event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, also has been canceled.