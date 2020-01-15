Lincoln County hires Lee Chomskis as their new head coach

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Vidalia, Ga--Lincoln County has found it's new coach. Chomskis is from Augusta, went to school at Westside and his son is an assistant at Lincoln County.

Chomskis has most recently been at Vidalia where he won 101 games with a couple of region titles.

After his playing days, Chomskis was an assistant at Lincoln County under Larry Campbell and was with the Red Devils when they last won the state title.

He'll replace Michael Pollock as head coach.

