Three girls look to make history as kickers and punters at Lincoln County football team

LINCOLNTON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lincoln County is one of the most storied football programs in the state and have numerous titles to back it up. This year is different. For the first time ever, they have three young ladies trying to make the team.

"We showed up to the first practice over the summer, that alone made history in Lincoln County", said Kholi Carruth

This isn't the first time Kholi and Carly Carruth have put on shoulder pads. They didn't see the field much in their youth recreation league and are making up for it now.

"I guess now I'm just trying to prove them wrong from back then." Carly said. "Like they should have put me in the game."

The twins are now joined by Gianna Anderson, who says her male teammates have gotten used to girls at practice.

"I guess they just didn't believe it at first," said Anderson. "But whenever we walked in at practice they just said, 'Hey' like they normally do at school."

The girls still had to earn their place, but now they're an example and a motivation for the entire team.

"They think we're not as strong as them or fast as them and stuff like that so, you have to earn the respect of the rest of them for being a girl," said Kholi.

"It motivated the guys and when you're out there running and you think you're tired, and you look over there and there's this girl who's just running right there with you," added Lincoln County head coach Michael Pollock. "You're like, 'Man, I can't stop. I gotta keep going.'"

The trio of girls are trying to make the team as kickers and punters. Their soccer background may just give them a leg up on the competition. They'll get their first taste of live game action this Friday when Lincoln County scrimmages Evans.

