Liberty to make bowl debut vs Georgia Southern in Cure Bowl

Independent school Liberty will be making its first-ever bowl appearance when it faces Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 21 in Orlando, Florida. The Flames are led by first-year coach Hugh Freeze, who used to run the show at Ole Miss. The Eagles closed the season with a 38-10 win over Georgia State. The game will be played at Exploria Stadium, home of Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.
By Associated Press |
Posted: Sun 5:04 PM, Dec 08, 2019