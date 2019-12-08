Liberty to make bowl debut vs Georgia Southern in Cure Bowl

By  | 
Posted:

Independent school Liberty will be making its first-ever bowl appearance when it faces Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 21 in Orlando, Florida. The Flames are led by first-year coach Hugh Freeze, who used to run the show at Ole Miss. The Eagles closed the season with a 38-10 win over Georgia State. The game will be played at Exploria Stadium, home of Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.

 