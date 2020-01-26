Leishman rallies to win Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey

Marc Leishman rallied from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 to win the Farmers Insurance Open. Leishman turned the tables on Jon Rahm, who rallied to win at Torrey Pines three years ago with a 65. Rahm was in the lead Sunday, only to fall far behind with a bad start that included a double bogey on the third hole.

But the Spaniard made a spirited comeback and could have forced a playoff with a 50-foot eagle putt. He missed and finished second. Tiger Woods tied for ninth and learned only after the round of Kobe Bryant's death.