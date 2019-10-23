Leah Powell leads Evans into the Elite Eight

Wednesday, Oct. 23,2019

Evans, Ga--State softball championships get underway tomorrow in Columbus and once again, Evans will be part of the fun in the elite eight. This has been a talented group of young ladies and in the middle of it all, pitcher Leah Powell.

Powell, a South Carolina commit, earned her 600th career strikeout in the double header sweep in the second round. That's a lot of K's and not a lot of players reach that mark. In fact even Powell was shocked when she reached the milestone.

"It's crazy. I've worked so hard to get to this point. And over the four years, i was just like 'let's get to 500, let's get to 500.' and i didn't realize i hit it until during the game they announced it. Wow, it's crazy. I can't believe I''ve gotten this far. " said Leah Powell

Besides being one of the best in the middle of the diamond, she's also one of the best at the plate in the middle of the line-up. Evans takes on Creekview tomorrow afternoon. It's a double elimination tournament and a champion will be crowned Saturday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved