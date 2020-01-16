LeBron James, Luka Doncic still leading NBA All-Star voting

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Undated--LeBron James still leads Luka Doncic in the race to become the leading Western Conference vote-getter and one of the two captains for next month’s All-Star Game. James has a lead of about 150,000 votes over Doncic for the top spot and presumably the captaincy for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks remains the Eastern Conference voting leader, with 4,474,107 votes. That's roughly 2 million more than Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Voting continues through Monday and starters will be announced on Jan. 23.