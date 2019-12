Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Athens, Ga--Georgia freshman guard Sahvir Wheeler hit layups at the end of the first and second overtimes to lead Georgia to an 87-85 win over SMU.

Rayshaun Hammonds led Georgia with 21 points. Anthony Edwards added 16 points and Tyree Crump 12.Isiaha Mike led SMU with 25 points. Tyson Jolly scored 19, and Feron Hunt 17.