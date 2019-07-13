Layer leads offense to 6-4 victory

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (48-43, 12-11) defeated the Asheville Tourists (40-53, 11-12) on Saturday night by a final score of 6-4. In an entertaining night at McCormick Field, Jose Layer finished with four hits for the GreenJackets, Seth Corry earned his third straight victory on the mound, and Jesus Tona picked up his 15th save of the year.

The GreenJackets scored the first run of the game on Saturday night when Jose Layer ripped a single into left field to give the Jackets a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning. Asheville responded in the home-half of the 1st inning on a sacrifice bunt.

LeeMarcus Boyd advanced to 2nd on the sacrifice bunt from Montano, but Boyd came around and scored as no one was covering 3rd base or home plate, and Asheville tied the score at one. Immediately after, Terrin Vavra belted his 9th home run of the season to give Asheville a 2-1 lead.

Seth Corry ended his night after 5.2 innings, and he allows just two runs, while striking-out six on his way to the win. The Jackets gave Corry some run support in the 5th inning. A Derrik Watson throwing error for Asheville allowed one-run to score, tying the game at two. The Jackets brought home two more runs in the inning when Anyesber Sivira singled and the Jackets led 4-2.

Sivira ends his night going 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Augusta added another run in the 7th inning thanks to a Frankie Tostado single. His 56th RBI of 2019 gave the Jackets a 5-2 advantage. Asheville did not go away though. Boyd belted his 2nd home run of the season, a two-run shot, and the Jackets lead was cut to 5-4.

Diego Rincones capped off a three-hit night in the 9th inning with an RBI single to give the Jackets some breathing room, and the lead was 6-4. Jesus Tona collected a six-out save, his 15th save of the year, and the Jackets held on for a 6-4 victory on Saturday night.

Player of the Game: Jesus Tona, SV, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 SO

Another six-out save for Jesus Tona as he helped keep Asheville off the board in the 9th inning. Tona has allowed just one hit to Asheville this season.

Tomorrow’s Game: 6:05 PM @ Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies), McCormick Field, Asheville, North Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ASH) RHP Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.76 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Trenton Toplikar (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Trenton Toplikar gets ready to make his South Atlantic League debut on Sunday afternoon. Toplikar started 2019 with the San Jose Giants at the Class-A Advanced level. He posted a 3-1 record and had an ERA of 3.98 in the very hitter-friendly California League. Toplikar has held opponents to just a .218 average in 54.1 innings in 2019. The right-hander was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Toplikar played his college baseball at UC Riverside.

Ryan Feltner will take the mound for Asheville in the series finale on Sunday. Feltner faced the Jackets on Opening Night and he tossed 2.2 innings allowing four-runs and receiving the loss that night at McCormick Field. The right-hander has made 17 starts this season and he has 78 strikeouts compared to just 33 walks in 2019. He was selected in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. He played his college baseball at Ohio State University.