Lawson, South Carolina pull away for 84-80 win over UMass

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) -- A.J. Lawson scored 24 points, Jermaine Couisnard added 16 and six assists and South Carolina held off Massachusetts 84-80 in its first true road game of the season on Wednesday night.

South Carolina (6-3) won five of its first six in Columbia, S.C., but lost both neutral site games in the Cancun Challenge in late November before returning home to beat George Washington 74-65 on Sunday.

Keyshawn Bryant contributed 13 points while Gamecocks senior Malik Kotsar grabbed nine rebounds and scored nine points, ending his career-best run of double-figure scoring games at five.

Tre Mitchell led the Minutemen with 17 points, Sean East II had 16 and T.J. Weeks 15. Carl Pierre added 15 points and nine rebounds.

UMass (5-4) lost its fourth in a row after opening the season with five straight wins. The Minutemen haven't beaten a Southeastern Conference opponent since a 72-62 victory over Georgia on Dec. 16, 2017.

