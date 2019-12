Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Zach LaVine added 19 and the Chicago Bulls nearly led wire-to-wire in a 116-81 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks. Battling an illness and questionable until a few hours the game, Markkanen was 8 for 14 from the field, making 4 of 9 3-pointers. Rookie Coby White had 18 points for Chicago.

The Bulls have has won three of four. John Collins had 34 points for the NBA-worst Hawks. They have dropped 10 straight for the second time this season.