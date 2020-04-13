Laney product adjusts to his role at the College of Charleston

Monday, April 13, 2020

Augusta, Ga--The step up from high school to division one basketball is a big one. Some handle it differently for former Laney product Zep Jasper, his journey to the College of Charleston has been tough, but now, he's overcoming that adversity.

"In high school i was just use to winning and winning. In college, every game is a tough game. You have scouting, you have coaches learning your game." said Zep Jasper

Two years into his college career as a Cougar, Jasper is becoming a leader on the team.

"Getting my confidence back. Me being the lead guard, and nobody backing me up, I feel like I have a big role on this team." added Jasper

He's going to be a junior and feels this may be the biggest step in his developing into a top notch player on and off the court.

"Next year is going to be a very big step for me. Next year is going to be a leading point for me."

Riding the ebbs and flows of a college season has been challenging

"You know you're going to have those humps where you can lose two or three games back-to-back, and you can win five games in a row. So it's about when can you get back on track, when can you get that confidence back." said Jasper

Jasper averaged about eight points a game this past season and became one of the top defenders on the court.

