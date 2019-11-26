Laney product Willie Eubanks III named SoCon defensive player of the year

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel junior linebacker Willie Eubanks III was selected as the 2019 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year by both the league's coaches and media members as the all-conference teams were announced Tuesday afternoon.

Eubanks was not the only Bulldog honored on Tuesday as he was joined on the coaches first team by wide receiver Raleigh Webb, defensive lineman Joseph Randolph II and punter Matt Campbell. Offensive lineman Drew McEntyre and defensive back Chris Beverly were selected to the coaches second team.

The media selected Eubanks, McEntyre, Randolph and Campbell to the first team, with Webb and Beverly named to the second team.

Freshman Hasan Black was chosen by the coaches to the All-Freshman Team.

Eubanks becomes the program's first player to take home the league's top defensive honor by both the coaches and media. He is just the second player to win the honor by the coaches, joining Mitchell Jeter in 2015. He is the fourth player to earn the honor from the media. Brian Ruff (1975,1976), Scott Thompson (1986) and Kailik Williams (2016) are the previous selections by the media.

The superlative comes just one day after Eubanks was tabbed a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, honoring the top defensive player in the FCS. Eubanks closed out the season with 112 tackles, 63 solo, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, one fumble recovery and 11 quarterback hurries.