Monday, May 18, 2020

Evans, Ga--After spending one year at Western Nebraska Community College, former Lakeside basketball star Kalen Williams has inked with New Mexico State.

Williams averaged over 13 points a game his one year in the junior college ranks, and now joins an Aggie program that plays in the WAC.

Prior to that, Williams was a standout at Lakeside where he averaged 20 points a game while grabbing five rebounds and four assists.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved