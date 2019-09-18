Lakeside volleyball continues to shine

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

Martinez, Ga--Hard to believe but the fall sports season in Georgia is quickly winding down for everything other then football. Softball, final week of the regular season, and volleyball isn't too far behind,

Once again, the Lakeside setters and hitters are among the best in not only the area, but the state. They are the defending region champs and went to the elite eight and were a whisker away from being a final four team. It's been a driving force for the panthers to be even better this year.

"Taking it to that fifth set and losing by just two points in that final game, they definitley have some big goals and right now, we're just trying to focus on the region, but yeah, they definitely would love to go as far as they can" said Moe McCormack

"This year our main focus for us seniors, we even talked about it during our summer practices, is getting close to everyone, even in JV, everybody, all together, trying to make that one big team work together. " said Anna Wren

Four seniors are setting the tone for Lakeside and while most matches have been close, the panthers are queens of the court and don't want to give up that crown anytime soon.

