Lakeside product Megan Sabol named Peach Belt Golfer of the Week

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

Augusta, Ga--North Georgia golfer and Lakeside product Megan Sabol has been named the Peach Belt Conference golfer of the week

Sabol shattered the 18 and 36 hole UNG individual records as she won individual medalist honors at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial. The senior from Augusta, Ga., shot a 6-under 66 in the final round, two shots better than her previous program record set back in the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in 2017. Her tournament total of 9-under 135 is four better than her total in the same tournament, also the previous best in the record book. After starting with bogey in the final round,

Sabol went on to birdie eight holes, including going 6-under on the back nine after an even front. Sabol's 66 and 135 both broke the LeeAnn Noble Memorial individual scoring records as well. As a team, the Nighthawks shot 1-under 287 for the final round, marking the first time in program history that the women's golf program has had a team round under par, besting a 2-over performance at the 2018 Patsy Rendleman Invitational. The two-day total of 7-over 583 is 13 shots better than the program's best from the same tournament. UNG finished in second in the event, one shot back of Columbus State after a back-and-forth final round. Sabol leads the PBC with a 72.56 stroke average.