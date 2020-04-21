Lakeside produce picks up major honors at North Georgia

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Augusta, Ga--Lakeside product Megan Sabol has proved her college worth on the golf links. Some major accolades and now, with the extra year granted by the NCAA, she'll be returning to North Georgia for a final go of it.

A state title at Lakeside, two-time Peach Belt Conference golfer of the year, now All- American. Meet Megan Sabol. Believe it or not, she didn't grow up with a golf club in her hand.

"My first competition that i competed in was a drive, chip, and putt, when I was 11 years old i think. I played real good and my parents were like, don't you want to play golf, and i was like sure." said Megan Sabol

That's Sabol to a tee. Low key and unasumming. Now, putting some pro hopes off for a year.

"I knew that i wanted to play in pro tournaments as an amateur first to see how i would do, but right now, that's on hold, but eventually, i will decide to go pro" added Sabol

Sabol likes it at North Georgia and even after a rough junior year, she rediscovered her game. She's also pursuing higher education.

"If i waited to back to school to get my masters (degree), there would be a slim chance of me actually going back so i figured if i do it now, I'll get it done."

The extra year has been a blessing in disguise for Sabol.

