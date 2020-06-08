Lakeside football, others resume conditioning and workouts

EVANS, Ga. -- For the first time since Georgia schools shut down on March 17th, teams are back at Georgia High School Association member schools. Not quite sports or practices just yet: it's the first step to getting back to sports in the fall.

The GHSA released guidelines about two and a half weeks ago detailing how members could resume activities starting June 8th. Right now, it's all workouts and conditioning, but it's a relief for programs like Lakeside who got back to work Monday morning.

"Oh we were all excited. The main thing was just to be able to get them back and see them, becasue we miss the kids. We miss the heck out of the kids. We love to see them, we love being around them, and now, now we shift into getting them back into shape," said head coach Steve Hibbitts.

It'll be an intense process to do so. At-home workouts have helped keep players in athletic shape, but it's the weightroom that will ultimately be the difference between the good teams and those that struggle.

"I know the kids have been working, and we're going to have to use the next two months to try and get them in the best shape we can and as strong as we can," Hibbitts added.

Gyms were among the first businesses shut down due to proximity and necessary sanitiation. The Panthers take as many precautions as they can along ghsa guidelines: Requiring masks during lifts, giving each athlete their own workout station, and a full post-workout wipedown with chemicals that includes bars and weights. While it's important to get better, safety is still the top priority.

"The most important thing was we wanted to make sure the parents knew the safety of the kids was the most important thing for us. Yes we want to get better, we want to get the kids in shape. But when they release their kids to come to us, we want to make sure they're in good hands," said Hibbitts.

Hibbitts added that after reading the initial guidelines, he and the rest of his staff tried to go above and beyond what was required. The coaches also put together a video for parents who still had doubts or concerns about how safe it was to send their student-athletes to workouts.

Lakeside wasn't the only program that got back to work. Unlike SCHSL schools, all GHSA member schools could resume if they wanted to Monday. The Panthers will also have outdoor conditioning for basketball, softball, and volleyball.

