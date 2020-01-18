Lady Jaguars Fall to Braves

Pembroke, N.C. – The Augusta University Women's Basketball team fell to the UNC Pembroke Braves 71-55 in a conference contest. The Jags drop to 7-8 on the season and move to 4-3 in Peach Belt action. The Braves improve to 7-9 overall with a 2-6 mark in conference play.

Augusta started out the game strong, as they were only outscored 20-17 in the first quarter. The second quarter saw the home squad turn on the offensive attack. The Braves outscored the Jags 15-9 in the second to take a 35-26 lead into halftime.

After the break Augusta's fortunes didn't improve, with UNCP adding to their lead by another 10 points, outscoring the Jaguars 19-9 in the third quarter.

Despite being down 54-35, Augusta showed grit in the final quarter of play. Kiera Howard opened the scoring in the fourth by sinking a pair of free throws within the first 10 seconds.

After the Braves dropped in a couple of field goals Augusta went on a quick 10-0 run to breathe some life back into the team. Zairya West lade a layup to start the run, followed up by Kennedi Manning picking up a basket on a second chance while drawing a foul for the three point play. Howard finished off the run for the Jags with a pair of free throws to bring her squad to within 12.

Augusta would cut the lead to 10 with just under three minutes to play, but the Braves wouldn't be denied on their home court, despite being outscored in the final stanza by the Jags 20-17.

The Jaguars shot 20-for-62 (32.3% from the field as a team, including four baskets from downtown, and made 11-of-18 attempts from the charity stripe.

Howard was the top scorer for the squad, knocking in 16 points on three field goals and eight free throws. Manning snagged a team leading eight rebounds on the day, with Howard close behind her a seven.

The Jags are right back at it on Monday, January 20th, when they travel to Columbus, Ga. to face the Columbus State Cougars at 1:30 p.m.