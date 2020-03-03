Lacrosse with a purpose as Evans battles Greenbrier

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Evans, GA--Evans and Greenbrier are two of the biggest rivals around. No love lost between them. Wednesday night, while they will face off in lacrosse, they will also unite at the same time in honor of a former player and coach.

Blaise Webber and Joe Nerney will be honored as they are battling non hodgkins lymphoma. Webber, was the Wolfpack's MVP last year while Nedney was one of the original coaches for the Knights lacrosse program. They are part of the Headstrong Foundation for cancer research and the game is just one way to support the two.

"That's one of those things that when I was always being brought up, it was lacrosse was always bigger then the game and this is one of those opportunities for us to actually give back to that and go with that and these kids can see we have the same thing. Coach Curtis and I, we kind of had the idea together. We know we're rivals, we know it's a big thing, but this is one of those games, a non-region game, and we thought this would be a great opportunity to give back" said Tim Troutman

Both Webber and Nerney will be at tomorrow's game and will have an honorary face-off. They are also selling special tee-shirts to help in the fund raising efforts. The game is slated to start around 7:15pm at Evans

