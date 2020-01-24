LSU's Orgeron agrees to new 6-year, $42 million contract

LSU says coach Ed Orgeron has agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season. The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers' 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans.

The 58-year-old Orgeron was the consensus 2019 National Coach of the Year. He has led LSU to a 40-9 mark since initially taking over on an interim basis in 2016. The contract remains subject to approval by the board of supervisors.