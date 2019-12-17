LSU's Ed Orgeron is AP college football coach of the year

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

New York, New York--Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year. He has led the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearances.

Orgeron received 33 of 56 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Baylor's Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, was second with 14 first-place votes. Ohio State's Ryan Day finished third with five-first-place votes. Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes.